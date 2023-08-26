Four of a Kind: Dahmit Janet discusses the local drag scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Dahmit Janet. Photo by Alex Benavides-Nazario

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Dahmit Janet is a Weavervillle-based drag performer and a member of the Beer City Sisters.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming drag event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Janet: “Alexis Drag Race: A Fundraiser for Our VOICE” on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at Green Man Brewery. Asheville Drag Brunch always puts on a great show with lots of laughs and great drag. It’s a good place to see some of the best performers in town, and this show is a fundraiser for a truly great organization that helps local people. It’s on a Sunday afternoon, which makes it easy to attend for those that have a hard time making it to late-night shows.

Outside of drag, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m excited about AshevilleCon on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Holiday Inn. I love going and seeing the costumes that people make for events like these — and there’s video game competitions! If there’s any Super NES contests, then I may have a chance. Plus, the vendors at events like this always have lots of cool merch and swag. I always like events that feature a chance to get to know and interact with people.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

We’re involved with the Blue Ridge Pride Festival coming to Pack Square on Saturday, Sept. 30, and plan to perform during the main show that afternoon/evening. The show will feature some of the most talented performers in Asheville and will certainly be something not to be missed. In addition, the festival itself will showcase Asheville’s LGBTQ+ scene as always. The Beer City Sisters will have a booth, so come by and say hello to us, pick up a candle featuring your favorite Sister and get a glitter blessing if you would like. The Blue Ridge Pride Festival is one of my favorite days of the year — seeing the joy in all those there always makes my heart happy.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.