Four of a Kind: Dahmit Janet discusses the local drag scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Dahmit Janet is a Weavervillle-based drag performer and a member of the Beer City Sisters.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming drag event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Janet: “Alexis Drag Race: A Fundraiser for Our VOICE” on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at Green Man Brewery. Asheville Drag Brunch always puts on a great show with lots of laughs and great drag. It’s a good place to see some of the best performers in town, and this show is a fundraiser for a truly great organization that helps local people. It’s on a Sunday afternoon, which makes it easy to attend for those that have a hard time making it to late-night shows.

Outside of drag, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m excited about AshevilleCon on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Holiday Inn. I love going and seeing the costumes that people make for events like these — and there’s video game competitions! If there’s any Super NES contests, then I may have a chance. Plus, the vendors at events like this always have lots of cool merch and swag. I always like events that feature a chance to get to know and interact with people.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

We’re involved with the Blue Ridge Pride Festival coming to Pack Square on Saturday, Sept. 30, and plan to perform during the main show that afternoon/evening. The show will feature some of the most talented performers in Asheville and will certainly be something not to be missed. In addition, the festival itself will showcase Asheville’s LGBTQ+ scene as always. The Beer City Sisters will have a booth, so come by and say hello to us, pick up a candle featuring your favorite Sister and get a glitter blessing if you would like. The Blue Ridge Pride Festival is one of my favorite days of the year — seeing the joy in all those there always makes my heart happy.