Four of a Kind: Julie Armbruster shares insights on the local visual arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Julie Armbruster is an Asheville-based painter and illustrator who works in the River Arts District.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual art event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I am looking forward to the opening of Lore, a group show at Revolve Gallery for the month of September. There’s an opening reception Friday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m., and an artist talk Wednesday, Sept. 20, same time. This is the second show in an ongoing series responding to some of the magical stories that come from Western North Carolina. This show has a special focus on the blue ghost fireflies and will include a tremendous group of female artists. It’s curated by Jessica C. White of Heroes & Criminals Press.

Outside of visual art, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Well, to be honest, I don’t get out too much. Between studio work and parenting, my plate is pretty full. But I would love to see local songstress Dulci Ellenberger sing. She’s so talented! I hope to see her soon.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I am excited about the Lore show and have a 1-by-7-foot-long panel that I’m working on. It’s so dreamy and dark! I love it. I haven’t done many night scenes, so it is a fun challenge.