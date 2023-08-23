Four of a Kind: George Awad on the local comedy scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

George Awad is an Asheville-based comedian, writer and actor.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming comedy event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Splatter Play is the debut production by Asheville’s resident theater lighting master, Abby Auman. This play’s got it all: childhood homes, evil laboratories, creepy crawlies, overpriced real estate and overeager real estate agents. Sound like a certain mountain town? This comedy/horror romp will be filled with copious amounts of audience-soaking blood. Think Kill Bill but with substantially less martial arts. It opens Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The Magnetic Theatre.

What other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I couldn’t be more excited to see the next installment of Enter the Garden on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. So much more than a show, Katie Leigh, Chris Evans and crew produce an unparalleled visual and audio experience featuring some of the best local and national pole and burlesque dancers. Their other two shows blew me away. Yep, I don’t think a higher level of excitement is possible!

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Double Dip Productions, a production company I started with Paul Dixon, is co-producing Blind Date Live!, our monthly dating and comedy show, which is moving to The Grey Eagle starting Friday, Aug. 25. Real Asheville singles get to transcend dating app purgatory by having their first blind date on stage in front of an approving and/or disapproving audience. Fun!