Four of a Kind: George Awad on the local comedy scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
George Awad. Photo by Nicole McConville

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

George Awad is an Asheville-based comedian, writer and actor.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming comedy event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Splatter Play is the debut production by Asheville’s resident theater lighting master, Abby Auman. This play’s got it all: childhood homes, evil laboratories, creepy crawlies, overpriced real estate and overeager real estate agents. Sound like a certain mountain town? This comedy/horror romp will be filled with copious amounts of audience-soaking blood. Think Kill Bill but with substantially less martial arts. It opens Friday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The Magnetic Theatre.

What other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you? 

I couldn’t be more excited to see the next installment of Enter the Garden on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. So much more than a show, Katie LeighChris Evans and crew produce an unparalleled visual and audio experience featuring some of the best local and national pole and burlesque dancers. Their other two shows blew me away. Yep, I don’t think a higher level of excitement is possible!

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Double Dip Productions, a production company I started with Paul Dixon, is co-producing Blind Date Live!, our monthly dating and comedy show, which is moving to The Grey Eagle starting Friday, Aug. 25. Real Asheville singles get to transcend dating app purgatory by having their first blind date on stage in front of an approving and/or disapproving audience. Fun!

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.