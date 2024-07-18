Four of a Kind: Jordan Julius discusses local comedy scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Jordan Julius is an Asheville-based stand-up comic.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming comedy event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m really looking forward to the Asheville Comedy Festival, [Wednesday, Aug. 7-Saturday, Aug. 10, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville and the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts]. I know that’s kind of the obvious answer coming from a comedian, but I’m always excited to discover new comics and experience comedy from some brand-new perspectives.

I’m a bit of a nerd about comedy. I feel like, as a comedian, you can’t help but see every set as kind of a lesson, so ACF is like a four-day crash course. Also, we’ve got some great local comedians and friends of mine hosting: Petey Smith-McDowell, Zandra Johnson and Hilliary Begley. It’s always great to see them do their thing.

Outside of comedy, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m interested in attending the River Arts District Second Saturday Art Stroll [next slated for Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.] It’s a monthly event with tons of local art on display in galleries up and down the RAD. You also get the chance to meet and talk with a lot of the artists. It’s a great way to spend a Saturday.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

My top priority is the development of my website, BrownJuliusComedy.com. I want a central place that I can share with anyone who wants to see and know a little bit about me and my style of comedy. On my website, you can find short clips of my work and a link to my YouTube channel for my longer sets, as well as my social media.

Soon, I will be featured on the podcast Home Planet, run by Ryan Cox, another great local comedian. Check out his YouTube channel at avl.mx/dvu. It’s got lots of colorful conversation and inside baseball looks at comedy.