Four of a Kind: Janice Gouldthorpe talks local glass arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Janice Gouldthorpe is the executive director of the N.C. Glass Center, a nonprofit, public access glass studio and gallery.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming glass event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Gouldthorpe: I am excited for a residency where ceramic artist Linda Lopez will be coming to town to explore using other materials in her art practice. Linda is being hosted by the Center for Craft and will be working in our studios with local glass artists Kathryn Adams and Haley Jelinek. Stay tuned for events to be planned during her residency period in April/May.

Outside of glass, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

The Friday, April 14-Saturday, May 27 exhibit of work at the Tracey Morgan Gallery by Joan Mitchell Fellow artist Margaret Curtis. Inspiration for her [paintings and visual art] includes themes of power, feminism and social displacement.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Bringing a second location of the N.C. Glass Center to the public. Our project in Black Mountain will bring more resources to glass artists in the region, providing them with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to create new work and teach others about glass art making. We will also have a gallery space to feature the work of local glass artists and showcase their talents to the many visitors and residents of Black Mountain. The expected date of completion for the Black Mountain site is early 2024.