Four of a Kind: Jennifer Trudrung on local film scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Jennifer Trudrung is an Asheville-based actor, writer and filmmaker.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming film event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m very excited about the Spring 2024 Cat Fly Indie Film Fest happening Thursday, May 23-Sunday, May 26. The filmmaker-founded Cat Fly has consistently showcased and celebrated regional filmmakers and creatives. They are great about introducing new and important voices in film and supporting them. And I love that they show the films in such unique and cool venues all around Asheville. It’s a lot of fun.

Outside of film, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m really interested in checking out the exhibit Evan Kafka: Trophies and Billboards Selfies at the Blowers Gallery in Ramsey Library on UNC Asheville campus. His photos will be on exhibit there until Sunday, May 5. Evan [who is based in Asheville] is a phenomenal photographer with a resume that will make you feel intimidated until you meet him and realize he’s just a remarkably kind person with impeccable talent.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m in the process of working with Tabitha and Mason McDonald of Dark Red Horror to pitch The Biting Time, a feature-length cosmic horror screenplay. I’m superexcited about my script and the possibility of getting it made as it’s deeply personal and also incredibly timely as it deals with the real-life horror of dementia. It’s a dark tale with a big heart. I also have a short film, Hickory Dickory Dock, that began its film festival run at the awesome Panic Fest [in early April]. All the cast and crew on the short film are Asheville based, and I’m incredibly lucky to be surrounded by so much support and talent.