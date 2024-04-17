Four of a Kind: Jaze Uries discusses local music scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Jaze Uries is an Asheville-based multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and DJ.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming music event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Though I am excited about the growing genres of artists coming to Asheville, I desire more diversity. As it currently stands, I feel there are genres and styles that I resonate with that I generally have to travel out of town to see. Though I see myself as a unique artist who draws inspiration from all types of music, I would find a lot of value in seeing more acts that look and sound like me because they can speak to me in ways others can’t.

Outside of music, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I love food, and culinary art events are my favorite to attend. My friend Jefferson “JD” Ellison is hard at work developing a festival tentatively titled Bite Me that I am really rooting for. It’s slated to loosely replace Chow Chow and take place Wednesday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 18. There are so many visionaries in this town, and the intention behind this event is stellar. Connecting culture and food is imperative to our synergy as human beings. It’s how we stay in tune with one another and that’s why I do my best to attend as many as I can. This one will further display Asheville’s commitment to Black culture. l can’t wait!

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Earlier this year, I leaned fully into my artist name, YAHZAY, and am really excited to continue performing my latest album, LIONHEART. I am also loving coproducing and working closely [playing drums] with my homies in The Get Right Band. It has been amazing stretching our different sounds to form new works and textures. We are excited to share new music with our fans really soon.