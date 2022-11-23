Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Photo by Kristen Glass

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition. 

Joshua Overbay is an Asheville-based filmmaker and the program director of the film and television production program at Western Carolina University. His work includes the 2018 feature-length drama Luke & Jo.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming film event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Overbay: The Controlled Chaos Film Festival happens near the end of every April inside the stunning Bardo Arts Center on Western Carolina University’s campus. This festival features the best work from the film and television students at WCU. I’m a bit biased, as I teach there, but over the past six years, the quality of filmmaking has continued to improve. And I can confidently say that if you can attend, you’ll be surprised by how engaging, entertaining and empathetic the films are.

Outside of film, is there an upcoming local arts happening that you’re looking forward to?

Probably the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum. It’s always beautiful and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends. We went last year and were blown away by the light artists’ imaginativeness and the coherence of the overall aesthetic. It was very immersive. Plus, the food and beverages were excellent.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

My feature film, The Revelation, is my life’s passion project. My friend Nate Glass and I conceived the idea while our film As It Is in Heaven was playing at LA’s Downtown Independent. As we shared stories over hookah, we realized we had eerily similar upbringings, marked by religious trauma, a long-standing fear of hell and mothers who betrayed us in the name of God.

Vulnerability can often lead to creativity, and over four hours, we mapped out a terrifying cautionary tale about the horrors of religious fundamentalism. And while it’s taken longer to finance than expected, the script has benefited from the extra time, becoming more poignant, politically relevant and, hopefully, insightful. We hope to film it in the middle of 2023.

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.