Four of a Kind: Jude Stuecker shares insights on the local fiber arts scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Jude Stuecker. Photo courtesy of the artist

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Jude Stuecker is an Asheville-based fiber artist who works out of her home studio.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming fiber arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Stuecker: Local Cloth hosts the Anything Fiber Sale at the A-B Tech conference center on Saturday, July 29. It’s a flea market for fiber folks, and it’s one of my favorite days of the year. Vendors clean out their studios to set up tables full of fabric, yarn, fleece, tools and all manner of textile goodies. One year, I picked up an almost finished hand-knit sweater for $15! You never know what you’re going to find, but you’re guaranteed to have a good time, see a lot of friends and come home with something special.

Outside of fiber arts, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

Every once in a while, I’ll take a day for myself and visit all my favorite galleries. Luckily, they’re all in a straight shot on Biltmore Avenue. I’ll start at the Asheville Art Museum and see whatever show is current, then grab lunch at Dilbar and pop into Ariel Gallery, where I’m a new member. Then I’ll head to Blue Spiral 1, a gallery I’ve been visiting since I first moved to Asheville in the ’90s. I’ll end the afternoon with a stop in American Folk Art & Framing, which always has a great collection of interesting paintings and art objects.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m in the middle of a large art quilt that combines portraiture and botanical themes, which is a new concept for me. It’s something I have to put away this time of year when I’m busy with art fairs and wholesale orders, but I’ll get it back out when I have a slow week here and there. I want to continue to explore big pieces that really challenge me.

