Four of a Kind: Kisha Blount on the local visual arts scene

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Kisha Blount. Photo by Sheila Mraz Photography

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Kisha Blount is an Asheville-based oil painter and graphic designer.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

Blount: I can’t say that there is a specific show that I’m looking forward to seeing. I would, however, like to see more cultural/diverse shows with focused engagement from the local POC creative community. I’ve been a longtime fan of Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, which has featured POC artists and shown quite a bit of visual and functional/craft work.

Outside of visual art, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

The Goombay Festival is back, Friday, Sept. 1- Sunday, Sept. 3. For me, Goombay is a magical rediscovery of the past and present and transcends into the future. The sounds, smells and flavors remind me of home and yet [the festival] feels like home. It’s a brief period of time where artisans that look like me are seen as the amazing creators that they are.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I’m currently working on a series that focuses on memory keeping — visual and tangible ways that keep track of family and community stories. I’m particularly excited about this project because it allows me to explore the ways in which we hold on to memories and share them with others. It’s both a personal and universal topic, as I think many of us have a desire to preserve our family histories and traditions. I’m also enjoying the creative aspect of the project as it involves a lot of hands-on crafting and design work. It feels like a really fulfilling and meaningful project to be a part of.

