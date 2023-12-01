Four of a Kind: Lucario Clemens discusses the local DJ scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Lucario Clemens is an Asheville-based DJ who performs as DJ LC Tamagotchi.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming DJ event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I go see Brandon Manitoba play whenever I can and am excited for his nights coming up every first Thursday at Eulogy [starting Dec. 7]. Seeing a dear friend and fellow DJ in Asheville thrive and get residencies at dope local spots is always something that puts a huge smile on my face and makes me excited to go support. DJing in the Asheville community is all about making those connections that last a lifetime.

Outside of DJing, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I have been enjoying going to Bottle Riot’s captivating evenings that highlight local artists. Back in July, I saw Marsha Almodovar’s Celebrating Femininity exhibition, then in August I went to a show there featuring environmentally focused “trash” artist Harvest Ganong that I thought was amazing. The concept of upcycling trash to make art truly symbolizes the problem of waste that threatens our planet. Artists’ statements of real-world problems turned into art are beautiful to me.

Now I’m excited about local painter Sandra Bottinelli‘s exhibit, Nature’s Grace, which is there through the end of December. It will be great to enjoy a glass of wine and charcuterie board while viewing her art.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

Being a transgender Latinx DJ, there are a lot of obstacles — including transphobia and racism — that I have had to overcome. But I am up for it and, to be honest, it adds to my inspiration and fuels my growth. I am authentically myself and want the music I play to embody that. That’s one reason I choose to be an open-format DJ. I don’t want to put myself into a box and only play one genre of music.

I never know what I’m going to play — it depends on the crowd and what I’m feeling that day. I love my nights at bars that have welcomed me with open arms like Lazy Diamond, Shakey’s, The Barksdale and more. I love the feeling of playing music and seeing familiar faces, friends, community members coming to see you in the late-night hours.

As a DJ with these experiences and identities, my goal is to educate and connect people through music. When you are on the dance floor and the music is bumping, a lot of our differences wash away, and we are able to be in community with each other.