Four of a Kind: Olivia Nesnow discusses the local pottery scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Olivia Nesnow is an Asheville-based potter and the owner of Muddy Olive Ceramics.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming pottery event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

When starting a new medium, it can be incredibly overwhelming to try and integrate yourself into the field — not to mention intimidating! That’s why it’s so important to find a facility that truly is excited to show the basics of throwing and sculpting vessels. At Fired-Up! Creative Lounge, affordable lessons [offered each Wednesday and Saturday] and helpful staff are set up in the most welcoming way. I always highly recommend it to folks and look forward to hearing their lovely reviews.

Outside of pottery, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m looking forward to Willie Nelson & Family at Rabbit Rabbit on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and dream pop band Tennis at The Orange Peel on Wednesday, Nov. 1. These vastly different styles of music represent my all-over-the-board taste.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I have been building my website and my inventory up for the upcoming holiday season. I’m so excited to share what I’ve been working on. Creating functional vessels as art through ceramics has been the most challenging yet fulfilling work I’ve undertaken. I’ve worked almost every job under the sun, and nothing compares to getting your hands dirty and showing up for the medium you love. Even when it’s the most difficult, just remember: It’s trying to teach you patience. You’re trying to teach yourself patience. And you’re succeeding!