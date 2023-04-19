Kids’ takes: Area youths share creative works about spring

Each spring, Xpress publishes its annual Kids Issues. Across two publications, we feature hundreds of original poems, drawings, essays and fiction from students in grades K-12.
While we intend to keep the tradition going, we’re also interested in featuring youth perspectives more consistently throughout the year. Moving forward, our goal is to run a monthly feature spotlighting area youths’ creative works. If you are an educator in the area and would like to participate, please email news@mountainx.com with the subject line: KIDS CREATIVE WORKS FOR 2023. Please do not submit works in the initial exchange; the initial email should just be to express interest in participation.
Due to space, we can only run one feature per month.
Here, we feature three works from third and fourth grade students at Odyssey School. A big thanks to teachers Barbi Brittain and Elizabeth Mason Moore, as well as Kristin Harkey, the school’s admissions director.
The featured works responded to the following prompt: What do you love to do most in spring in Western North Carolina?
Lemonade — the perfect touch
“I love spring in Asheville because of its beautiful colors. Blooming dandelions, growing trees, pretty scenery, picnics and gardens. What more could you ask for? My favorite thing about spring is the perfect temperature. It feels so good to just lay down and rest in the sun with some lemonade. The lemonade is a perfect touch. In fact, springtime and lemonade are the perfect pair. It’s so nice and calming. I also love walking to the farmers market near UNCA every Saturday. In the spring you can also start hiking again. I love the views from up there. I love spring in Asheville. You can really see the beauty of spring in Asheville and that makes it special.”
— Emma Reese, third grade
Spring in Asheville
Flowers bloom so warm
Go on hikes play in the streams
Time to go camping
— Beatrice Hufford, fourth grade
