Mike Martinez is grateful for friends in trying times

“I’m very grateful for the love and support from my community of friends. If not for them, I might have lost my mind completely this year. In my professional work, I’m grateful for space and time. Over the past year, our band has been able to get a space to be our most creative versions of ourselves with less focus on the distribution of our music and more focus on the crafting of our music and building our relationships. In the grand scheme of things, I’m very grateful to the nation opening up to the idea of a social revolution. Things need to change and I think they are in a way we haven’t seen in our lifetime. If we stay consistent with the pressure we’re applying to the public, we have the opportunity to change our world for the better.” — Mike Martinez, lead singer/songwriter for Natural Born Leaders

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.