Smart bets: ‘Mountain Political Action Committee Meets Again’

Local playwright Honor Moor goes another round with Asheville-inspired politics and comedy with In The Nick Of Time: Mountain Political Action Committee Meets Again. “This group of local native Democrats will have to take matters into their own hands in order to stop threats of fascism,” reveals a press release. “They have to confront a small local Tea Party group … and some of the characters just might be related.” The cast includes Tara Theodossis, Jennifer Memolo, Delina Hensley, Tim Plaut and Scott Cameron (pictured, from left), among others, with direction by Michael Lilly. Moor appeared in more that 60 new works while based in New York City; she’s since returned to Asheville, her home town. In the Nick of Time runs Nov. 1-24 at The Magnetic Theatre, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. $20 general/$3 students. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo by Jessica Johnson