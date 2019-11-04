Smart Bets: Rubble Becomes Art

As part of the yearlong celebration of its 20th season, Asheville-based chamber music collective Pan Harmonia commissioned an original work for mezzo-soprano, flute, guitar and bassoon. The result is Rubble Becomes Art — three songs centered on healing, reconciliation and transformation — that feature music by Knoxville, Tenn.-based composer Dosia McKay and poetry from North Carolina writers Sally Atkins (“Dark Sister, Sing”), Valerie Foote (“The Secret”) and Cathy Larson Sky (“Lemniscates”). The works will be performed by Kate Steinbeck (flute), Brittnee Siemon (mezzo-soprano), Amy Brucksch (guitar) and Rosalind Buda (bassoon) on Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain, and Sunday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. at Biltmore United Methodist Church. The program also includes music by Katherine Hoover, Frederik Holm and Gabriel Fauré. $10-$20 advance/$25 day of show/$5 students. panharmonia.org. Photo by Warner Photography