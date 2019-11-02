Acoustic Asheville: Michaela Anne

With the release of her third record, Desert Dove, Michaela Anne has stepped out of her indie country roots and into a more expansive sound. Her new albums dabbles with indie rock by way of shifting synthesizers, strings and fuzzy guitar sounds. It sets the atmosphere for tales inspired by some time out on the West Coast, where the project was recorded.

In town for a recent show, she stopped by one of our local parks and gave a two-song, stripped down performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Tattered, Torn, and Blue (And Crazy)”

“Child of the Wind”