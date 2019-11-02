Acoustic Asheville: Michaela Anne

With the release of her third record, Desert Dove, Michaela Anne has stepped out of her indie country roots and into a more expansive sound. Her new albums dabbles with indie rock by way of shifting synthesizers, strings and fuzzy guitar sounds. It sets the atmosphere for tales inspired by some time out on the West Coast, where the project was recorded.
In town for a recent show, she stopped by one of our local parks and gave a two-song, stripped down performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Tattered, Torn, and Blue (And Crazy)”
“Child of the Wind”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.