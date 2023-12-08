VIDEO PREMIERE: ‘Starts to Rain’ by Josh Phillips

Right around the time Josh Phillips was thinking about concepts for the music video for his catchy and funky new single, “Starts to Rain,” he got a message from Silas Durocher. The Get Right Band guitarist/vocalist let Phillips know that he was looking to take on more video projects and the two artists started dreaming up potential visuals.

“I really commend people, especially friends, who put themselves out to pursue new businesses, so I was happy to be able to support his endeavors,” says Phillips, a founding member of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band.

“Also, I’d seen several of the videos he’d made in recent years for The Get Right Band, so knew it was going to be good quality. He was very organized, easy to communicate with, dedicated, consistent, and on the days of the shoots, did an excellent job corralling the whole group’s energy to be focused together, keeping financial and time deadlines met.”

The video was shot at Lake Eden Retreat, home of the twice-yearly LEAF festival, which Phillips has been attending since the age of 15. Apart from that long-standing connection, he and Durocher were seeking a location where they could film on a long path and end at a barn where Phillips meets with his band and stages a live show. On the way to the performance, he’s joined by a group of dancers who channel moves crafted by fellow local artist Amanda Hoyte.

“She choreographed all of the dance scenes and compiled the group of dancers with friends, as well as dance students of hers who were extremely excited to be involved and to build on their professional portfolio,” Phillips says.

Phillips himself looks to keep building musically heading into 2024, performing under his name with a band consisting of Greg Hollowell and Derrick Johnson (horns), Eli Cramer (bass), Casey Cramer (guitar), Jacob Baumann (drums/production), Nik Hope (drums), Suzanna Baum (vocals) and Justin Powell (keys). Their forthcoming album, Til We All Move Forward, was recorded at his Side House Records studio and is slated for a summer release.

“My main musical goals for 2024 are to record a lot of new music for myself and others,” he says. “I also look forward to playing some live shows with the band to promote the album, and touring a bit more with our Beastie Boys tribute band, Check Your Head, which is always insanely fun and truly an honor to get to do.”