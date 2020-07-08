Smart Bet: Richard Shulman

“Every season has its own flavor, and when we have the opportunity to live enough of life’s seasons, something can develop in a person,” says Asheville-based pianist and composer Richard Shulman in the liner notes of his new album, Life Seasons. Released on July 1, the collection features seven instrumental and six vocal tracks, including three with the vocal quartet of Wendy Jones (soprano), Paula Hanke (alto), Sherman Hoover (tenor) and Bob Bencze (bass/baritone). Hanke (“Life Seasons”) and Jones (“Spinning into Winter”) also have separate vocal solos. Jones additionally performs Ron Young’s spoken-word piece “Winter Solstice Dream” over Shulman’s keys, and all but three of the songs showcase Shulman’s eponymous trio, rounded out by Zack Page on bass and Rick Dilling on drums. A balm for uncertain times, the album is, in Shulman’s words, “music expressing the seasons and the depth of love possible from sharing life over many years.” RichHeartMusic.com. Photo of the Richard Shulman Trio by Frank Zipperer

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.