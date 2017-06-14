Smart bets: 48 Hour Film Project

This year’s 48 Hour Film Project will incorporate some 60,000 filmmakers across 130 cities around the world — including Asheville. On Friday, June 16, teams of local cameramen and producers will gather at Asheville Brewing Co. to receive their assignment (a genre, character, prop and line of dialogue). The next 48 hours are filled with harried filmmaking, the products of which must be turned in by 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18. The winning film will go on to compete in Filmapalooza in Hollywood. Asheville’s 16 teams include a group of three brothers with a dark sense of humor, a collection of punk rockers and misfits, and a team of amateur cinematographers looking for a career. The public will get a chance to view the final films Tuesday, June 20, through Thursday, June 22, at 7 and 10 p.m. at Asheville Brewing Co.’s Merrimon Avenue location. $6. ashevillebrewing.com. Photo by Aura Media