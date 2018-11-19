Smart Bets: A Renaissance Nativity

For this year’s holiday season, Asheville-based artist Gloria Gaffney is giving a gift to her community in the form of an outdoor Nativity painting. Merging Renaissance styles with her own modern approaches, the project took two years to complete. Its creation involved a team of painters under Gaffney’s guidance, as well as polycarbonate shielding and intricate lighting. The painting aims to encompass the true spirit of Christmas, and Gaffney hopes it will “have a unifying effect on everyone who sees it this holiday season” as well as “become a household tradition in Asheville.” The painting will be on display daily outside Gaffney’s studio at 89 Washington Road, starting Thursday, Nov. 22, 5-11 p.m., through Saturday, Jan. 12. Free. Photo courtesy of the artist