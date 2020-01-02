Smart bets: A Sandburg Story Slam

“Carl Sandburg traveled across the country, worked with people from all walks of life and learned from their perspectives,” says Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site park superintendent Polly Angelakis. “His genuine interest and care for others is what made him such a strong voice for the people.” On the beloved author and poet’s birthday, storytellers from across the region will present true stories at the Henderson County Library’s Kaplan Auditorium in Hendersonville. A panel of judges will award $100 for first place, $74 for second and $50 for third. “Park staff will emcee the event and share brief stories from Sandburg’s life,” says a press release. Monday, Jan. 6, 5-7 p.m. Free to attend. nps.gov/carl. Photo of Sandburg, circa 1941, from NBC, courtesy of the Carl Sandburg Home