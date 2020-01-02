Smart bets: Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters’ 2020 Pushing the Limits world tour promises “even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game,” according to a press release. If anyone can make that happen, it’s likely the Globetrotters, known for their brand of on-court antics paired with jaw-dropping skills. Just last year, the team achieved five new titles during Guinness World Records Day, including “Most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female)” by Torch George — the first woman Globetrotter to set a Guinness record. The 2020 tour includes a Sunday, Jan. 5, game at U.S. Cellular Center. Preshow Magic Pass ($22) events run 1:30-2 p.m., with a game at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $26.50. ticketmaster.com. Photo courtesy of the Harlem Globetrotters
