Smart bets: Sandra E. Johnson

“Some authors emerged from the womb knowing they wanted to be writers,” says South Carolina-based author Sandra E. Johnson. “Not me.” She parlayed a lifelong love of books into two published works (one dealing with social justice, the other fictional). Then, while employed at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, she created a 30-day meditation journal for inmates in weekly group sessions she led. She realized, “The 30-day journal had the potential for being a yearlong one that could help anyone wanting to improve the quality of their lives through mindfulness,” leading to the publication of The Mind-Body Peace Journal, which includes inspirational quotes, tips and prompts. Johnson presents the 366-day journal at Malaprop’s on Monday, Jan. 6, 6 p.m. Free. malaprops.com. Photo courtesy of the author
