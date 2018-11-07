Smart Bets: Abraham Jam

Not merely a candidate for best band name, Abraham Jam unites three talented musicians from different faith backgrounds who celebrate religious and cultural diversity through their art. Formed in 2010, the group is composed of vocalists/multi-instrumentalists Billy Jonas, David LaMotte and Dawud Wharnsby, and weaves together their respective Jewish, Christian and Muslim traditions in the name of harmony. “We don’t have to be singing the same note to cultivate peace,” says LaMotte, who created the ensemble with help from an interfaith student committee. “We can sing different notes that are beautiful together.” The trio performs an album release show at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. $25. brownpapertickets.com/event/3617541. Photo courtesy of the musicians