Smart Bets: Abraham Jam

Not merely a candidate for best band name, Abraham Jam unites three talented musicians from different faith backgrounds who celebrate religious and cultural diversity through their art. Formed in 2010, the group is composed of vocalists/multi-instrumentalists Billy Jonas, David LaMotte and Dawud Wharnsby, and weaves together their respective Jewish, Christian and Muslim traditions in the name of harmony. “We don’t have to be singing the same note to cultivate peace,” says LaMotte, who created the ensemble with help from an interfaith student committee. “We can sing different notes that are beautiful together.” The trio performs an album release show at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. $25. brownpapertickets.com/event/3617541. Photo courtesy of the musicians
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.