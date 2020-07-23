Smart Bets: Academy for the Arts’ Summer Concert Series

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Academy for the Arts’ annual Summer Concert Series has transitioned to a virtual event. Following a strong slate of performances each Sunday throughout July, the final installment takes place July 26 at 6 p.m., featuring the talents of AFTA faculty members Tate Addis (piano), Frances Duff (cello), Abi Enockson (viola), Clark Sorrells (piano/voice), Karen Sorrells (piano), Kate Steinbeck (flute), Hannah Tyler (violin) and Simone Vigilante (voice). They’ll perform work by African American composer Adolphus Hailstork alongside music for piano quartet, voice and four-hand piano. The program also includes work by Haydn, Dvořák, Mendelssohn and more. Free, but donations to the AFTA Scholarship Fund, which gives opportunities for arts education to students in financial need, are welcome. academyforthearts.org. Photo of Steinbeck by John Warner
