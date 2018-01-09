Smart Bets: Alex Krug Combo

Led by its eponymous Asheville-based singer/songwriter/guitarist, the Alex Krug Combo sports a mix of instrumental accompaniment that adds dreamy sonic layers to grounded Americana lyrics and song structures. While Krug excels playing solo around the region and in a trio with Rachel Gramig (backing vocals) and Jackson Dulaney (lap steel guitar), the group takes on new dimensions as the ensemble grows. A larger edition of the band performs its first show of 2018 on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Salvage Station. According to Krug’s Facebook page, she’ll be joined onstage by Gramig and Dulaney, as well as Kyle Samples (electric guitar), Daniel Iannucci (upright bass) and Bill Berg (drums). The show begins at 9 p.m. $5. salvagestation.com. Photo by Josh Rhinehardt