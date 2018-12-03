Smart Bets: An Appalachian Christmas Carol

What if Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol was set on the grounds of the Vance Birthplace in Weaverville with Zebulon Vance in place of Ebenezer Scrooge? That’s the premise of An Appalachian Christmas Carol — produced by local theater company The American Myth Center — in which the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future lead the former North Carolina governor in an exploration of the life of Venus, an enslaved woman who lived on the property. On Thursday, Dec. 6; Friday, Dec. 7; and Saturday, Dec. 8, dramatized tours of the historic site run every 30 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 8 p.m. $5 adults/$2 children ages 18 and younger/free for children ages 5 and younger. Call 828-645-6706 to reserve a spot. nchistoricsites.org/vance. Photo courtesy of Aaron Snook
