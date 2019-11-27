Smart Bets: Angela Perley

In the tradition of Beyoncé’s 4, Adele’s 19 and 21, and Van Halen’s III and 5150 (and, sure, OU812), Angela Perley went numerical in naming her new album, 4:30. The title of the Columbus, Ohio-based singer-songwriter’s third full-length record is a nod to her natural bedtime following hours of creative time that she says “begins as soon as the sun goes down.” Released in August, the dozen character-driven love songs pair nicely with dreamy alt-country instrumentation that aptly reflects the portion of the night in which they were crafted. Perley returns to town for her debut in the Isis Music Hall lounge on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Chris Connor
