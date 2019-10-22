Smart Bets: Ann Patchett

Not content after 2016’s Commonwealth, arguably her best work to date, author Ann Patchett returns with The Dutch House. Set at the end of World War II, the novel centers on Cyril Conroy and his efforts to raise his family from rags to riches by building a real estate empire. In hopes of surprising his wife, he purchases the titular expansive estate in the Philadelphia suburbs and unwittingly catalyzes the undoing of everyone he holds dear. Touching on such themes as sibling bonds, inheritance, love, forgiveness and the various masks people wear, The Dutch House should further solidify Patchett’s status as one of modern fiction’s greatest writers. Malaprop’s and the Great Smokies Writing Program at UNC Asheville bring her to Jubilee! Community Church for a reading on Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon. $32.50 includes a signed copy of the book. malaprops.com. Author photo by Heidi Ross
