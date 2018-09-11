Smart Bets: Art in Autumn

Downtown Weaverville’s Main Street will swap automobile traffic for artist booths when Art in Autumn returns on Saturday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The 12th iteration of the fine art and craft show features 114 juried artists from across the Southeast, representing a wide variety of disciplines. The judge for the 2018 event is Michael Manes, director of Blue Spiral 1. Artists will be judged to receive awards of $1,000 for best of show, $500 for second place and $300 for third, as well as four $50 honorable mentions. Music from local players begins at 10:30 a.m., and restaurants will be open throughout Art in Autumn’s footprint. Free to attend. visitweaverville.com. Photo courtesy of the Weaverville Business Association
