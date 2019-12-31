Smart bets: Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night

Posted on by Alli Marshall

Also known as Epiphany Eve, Twelfth Night is celebrated on the last of the 12 days of Christmas, after which it’s unlucky to leave Christmas decorations up, according to some. For others (arguably those with more of a proclivity for fun), it’s a night for revelry and cake, and — according to the invite for the Monday, Jan. 6, Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night Celebration — “Whoever finds the Mardi Gras baby in his or her slice will pick a royal consort, and the two will lead the Asheville Mardi Gras Parade as newly crowned royalty.” DJ Chilligan will spin tunes at the party, held at Eleven on Grove. Queen Jax will emcee, and costumes are suggested but not required. Free to current Asheville Mardi Gras members/$10 nonmembers. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo of 2019 King Elizabeth “Eboo” Sauls, left, and Queen Nicole White by Jennifer Bennett

