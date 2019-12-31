Also known as Epiphany Eve, Twelfth Night is celebrated on the last of the 12 days of Christmas, after which it’s unlucky to leave Christmas decorations up, according to some. For others (arguably those with more of a proclivity for fun), it’s a night for revelry and cake, and — according to the invite for the Monday, Jan. 6, Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night Celebration — “Whoever finds the Mardi Gras baby in his or her slice will pick a royal consort, and the two will lead the Asheville Mardi Gras Parade as newly crowned royalty.” DJ Chilligan will spin tunes at the party, held at Eleven on Grove. Queen Jax will emcee, and costumes are suggested but not required. Free to current Asheville Mardi Gras members/$10 nonmembers. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo of 2019 King Elizabeth “Eboo” Sauls, left, and Queen Nicole White by Jennifer Bennett
Smart bets: Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night
Also known as Epiphany Eve, Twelfth Night is celebrated on the last of the 12 days of Christmas, after which it’s unlucky to leave Christmas decorations up, according to some. For others (arguably those with more of a proclivity for fun), it’s a night for revelry and cake, and — according to the invite for the Monday, Jan. 6, Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night Celebration — “Whoever finds the Mardi Gras baby in his or her slice will pick a royal consort, and the two will lead the Asheville Mardi Gras Parade as newly crowned royalty.” DJ Chilligan will spin tunes at the party, held at Eleven on Grove. Queen Jax will emcee, and costumes are suggested but not required. Free to current Asheville Mardi Gras members/$10 nonmembers. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo of 2019 King Elizabeth “Eboo” Sauls, left, and Queen Nicole White by Jennifer Bennett
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.