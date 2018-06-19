Smart Bets: Asheville Mish-Mash Bash

As shown by the recent Xpand Fest and All Go West, the Asheville area is rich in a range of musical styles. Such daylong, multivenue festivals can feel a bit daunting, however, making an event like the Asheville Mish-Mash Bash a far more approachable option. On Sunday, June 24, at The Grey Eagle, four local acts will take to the stage for 45 minutes apiece on the hour, every hour, 7-10 p.m. Hosts Stephen Evans & the True Grits start off the night with a set of folk rock, followed by prog-rocker Kyle Corbett and special guests, indie-rockers Daydream Creatures and recent NewSong LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition winner Carly Taich, whose folk-pop stylings will be accompanied by violinist Alex Travers. $8 advance/$10 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo of Daydream Creatures, courtesy of the band