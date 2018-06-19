Smart Bets: Asheville Mish-Mash Bash

As shown by the recent Xpand Fest and All Go West, the Asheville area is rich in a range of musical styles. Such daylong, multivenue festivals can feel a bit daunting, however, making an event like the Asheville Mish-Mash Bash a far more approachable option. On Sunday, June 24, at The Grey Eagle, four local acts will take to the stage for 45 minutes apiece on the hour, every hour, 7-10 p.m. Hosts Stephen Evans & the True Grits start off the night with a set of folk rock, followed by prog-rocker Kyle Corbett and special guests, indie-rockers Daydream Creatures and recent NewSong LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition winner Carly Taich, whose folk-pop stylings will be accompanied by violinist Alex Travers. $8 advance/$10 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo of Daydream Creatures, courtesy of the band
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.