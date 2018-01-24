Smart Bets: At the River

For the past two years, filmmakers Carolyn Crowder and Rod Murphy have interviewed white Southern Presbyterian ministers — many of whom now live in Western North Carolina — about the risks they took to promote equality in Alabama and Mississippi during the civil rights era. Compiling more than 50 hours of footage with as many subjects, the two have a three-pronged plan for the oral history project under the name At the River, including a feature-length documentary. Edited profiles of Phil Noble (who served in Anniston, Ala.), Tom Engle (Troy, Ala.) and Dick Harbison (Canton, Miss.) receive their first public screening on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. Free, but donations toward the cost of making the film are gratefully accepted. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo of Crowder, left, John Kuykendall, center, and Eade Anderson by Murphy