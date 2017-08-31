Smart Bets: Back to music school week

Returning to the classroom can be a major bummer for those not ready to leave the freedom of summer vacation behind — but not when that educational setting is Asheville Music School. To celebrate being back in session, the nonprofit is offering children and adults a series of demonstrations, presentations, open rehearsals and 15-minute music mini-lessons, all available for free. Want an overview of music theory or a hands-on introduction to guitar effects? Now’s your chance. The immersive week kicks off with a concert at Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring performances by a few of the school’s student ensembles. A portion of food sales throughout the day will be donated to Asheville Music School. ashevillemusicschool.org. Photo by Michael Oppenheim
