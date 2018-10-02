Smart Bets: Bascom Lamar Lunsford Festival

A year after cracking the half-century mark, the Bascom Lamar Lunsford “Minstrel of Appalachia” Festival returns to Mars Hill University for its 51st iteration on Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on the campus’ Upper Quad. Western North Carolina’s second-oldest folk music festival honors the namesake gentleman who documented the songs and dances of the Appalachian Mountains. Among the 16 performers or groups on the schedule at press time — more are being added — are the Buckner Family, Lillian Chase, Roger Howell, Joe Penland and the Old Time Ramblers. New to the 2018 festival is a community dance beginning at 5:30 p.m., featuring square, circle and line dances called by Phil Jamison and music by Rhiannon and the Relics. The Cole Mountain Cloggers and the university’s own Bailey Mountain Cloggers will demonstrate dances and calls collected by Lunsford. Free. lunsfordfestival.com. Photo of Lillian Chase courtesy of the Ramsey Center