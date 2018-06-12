Smart Bets: Being Her

You’ve likely heard of Britney Spears, but what about Britney Beers? Leave it to Asheville dance troupe Liquid Sirens and fellow Christine Garvin Dance + Transform performers to tell the story of the young Buncombe County woman and her dreams of finding love and achieving fame. Using narration and movement, Being Her chronicles Ms. Beers’ ups and downs of becoming a woman as empowerment awaits on the other side of her struggles. Guiding her journey is a soundtrack of tunes by her slightly more recognizable counterpart, though the local Britney’s revelations about herself, how the world wants to perceive her and her path to self-improvement seek to transcend the pop music dressing. The shows take place Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. at The Magnetic Theatre. $18. themagnetictheatre.org. Photo courtesy of Christin Garvin