Smart Bets: Pisgah View Community Engagement Social

LEAF Community Arts and the Asheville Housing Authority are the driving forces behind the 2018 Community Engagement Social series, to be held at different Asheville housing communities throughout the summer. The first gathering takes place Thursday, June 14, 4:30 -7:30 p.m., on Pisgah View Apartments’ basketball court. Offerings include free food, kids activities, arts and crafts, performances by LEAF Community Arts and DJ Sonya Fair, and a community talent show organized by local music promoter Duke Finley. Also part of the afternoon is a community resource fair, featuring representatives of over 30 community agencies, providing engagement opportunities for attendees that center on health, job training, financial planning, education, healthy food and more. The next Community Engagement Social will be held at Deaverview Apartments on Thursday, June 28. Free. theLEAF.org. Photo courtesy of LEAF Cultural Arts