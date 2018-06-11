LEAF Community Arts and the Asheville Housing Authority are the driving forces behind the 2018 Community Engagement Social series, to be held at different Asheville housing communities throughout the summer. The first gathering takes place Thursday, June 14, 4:30 -7:30 p.m., on Pisgah View Apartments’ basketball court. Offerings include free food, kids activities, arts and crafts, performances by LEAF Community Arts and DJ Sonya Fair, and a community talent show organized by local music promoter Duke Finley. Also part of the afternoon is a community resource fair, featuring representatives of over 30 community agencies, providing engagement opportunities for attendees that center on health, job training, financial planning, education, healthy food and more. The next Community Engagement Social will be held at Deaverview Apartments on Thursday, June 28. Free. theLEAF.org. Photo courtesy of LEAF Cultural Arts
One thought on “Smart Bets: Pisgah View Community Engagement Social”
I hope that LEAF will include teaching the residents how to stop littering and pick up their own trash that clogs their streets and yards …
They feel isolated and stigmatized? They should until they learn how to keep our property up better and inspire residents to seek FREEDOM from the government plantation! The Housing Authority should be ashamed and embarrassed. The LEAF director is I believe Chairwoman of the Housing Board of Commissioners , Ms Pickering , and they ALL should be ashamed and embarrassed to witness way too much public housing abuse run by people who should be adept at controlling it !!! The Housing Authority of Asheville and Director Gene Bell , staff and Board are Asheville’s biggest problem that nobody wants to talk about. WAY too much public housing for this size city, and now they steal our money to build MORE. EVIL people run this show.