Smart Bets: Ben Phan and Alexa Rose

Collaborations among established local musicians are generally worth a listen, and the forthcoming onstage convergence of Ben Phan and Alexa Rose (pictured, center) is no different. The Asheville-based guitarists/vocalists blend their eclectic takes on folk music in a Saturday, Jan. 6, concert at The Grey Eagle. The show will feature new versions of Phan’s and Rose’s individual original songs, backed by Phan’s band, the Soul Symphony. The two are longtime mutual admirers, and Phan, known for his improvisation-friendly ways, says, “It will be great to have a live, musical dialogue and play fresh versions of our songs together.” The seated audience performance starts at 8 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photos courtesy of the musicians