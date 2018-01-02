Smart Bets: Ben Phan and Alexa Rose

Collaborations among established local musicians are generally worth a listen, and the forthcoming onstage convergence of Ben Phan and Alexa Rose (pictured, center) is no different. The Asheville-based guitarists/vocalists blend their eclectic takes on folk music in a Saturday, Jan. 6, concert at The Grey Eagle. The show will feature new versions of Phan’s and Rose’s individual original songs, backed by Phan’s band, the Soul Symphony. The two are longtime mutual admirers, and Phan, known for his improvisation-friendly ways, says, “It will be great to have a live, musical dialogue and play fresh versions of our songs together.” The seated audience performance starts at 8 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photos courtesy of the musicians
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.