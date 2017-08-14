[NOTE: THE VENUE HAS CHANGED TO THE THEATER AT ASHEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL.] Inspired by Osha Gray Davidson’s 1996 nonfiction book that chronicles the unlikely friendship between black activist Ann Atwater and C.P Ellis, grand cyclops of the Durham chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, Mark St. Germain’s play Best of Enemies is the latest selection by Different Strokes! Performing Arts Collective. In choosing the work nearly a year ago, managing artistic director Stephanie Hickling Beckman says she was drawn to “what these two angry, opposite people have to go through in order to find common ground and how relevant that is to the divisive times we’re going through in 2017.” Directed by Ashleigh Millet-Goff, the play’s cast features Sean David Robinson, Janet Oliver, Bjorn Goller and Molly Graves. Best of Enemies runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2 at BeBe Theatre. $18 in advance/$21 day of show. Advance tickets for opening weekend are $15. differentstrokespac.org. Photo by Lupé Perez
2 thoughts on “Smart Bets: Best of Enemies”
The venue for this production has changed to the theater at Asheville High.
http://www.differentstrokespac.org/
Good catch. Thank you, Jason.