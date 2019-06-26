Smart Bets: Billy Jonas Band

When the Billy Jonas Band takes to the stage, audience members of all ages are in for a treat. Led by the eponymous guitarist/vocalist with aid from Ashley Jo Farmer (vocals), Sherman Hoover (vocals/bass/marimba) and Juan Holladay (vocals), the Asheville-based ensemble makes generous use of homemade creations — buckets and barrels, keys and cans, bells and body percussion — that they dub “re-percussion.” Known for shows with ample doses of audience participation, the band has worked up new songs that feature African polyrhythms and Japanese Taiko-style warrior drumming, and will share them at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, June 30, at 1:30 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show/$9 each for groups of four or more/children ages 2 and younger get in free. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the band
