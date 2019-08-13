Smart Bets: Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould

Stand-up comedy events at The Mothlight are fairly rare, but when they happen, they’re somewhat of a major event. Such is the case on Saturday, Aug. 17, when The Show With Two Heads comes to town, featuring Bobcat Goldthwait of Police Academy fame, who has since gained acclaim as the director of such dark comedies as World’s Greatest Dad and God Bless America. Comparably impressive is the second comedic head, Dana Gould, who’s penned multiple episodes of “The Simpsons” and created the IFC comedy/horror series “Stan Against Evil.” In addition to the rarity of seeing these notables perform, attendees will also potentially achieve a level of fame among friends and family as the show will be filmed for a comedy special slated for release later in 2019. The jokes begin at 8 p.m. $30. themothlight.com. Photos courtesy of the comedians