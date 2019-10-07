Smart Bets: Brian Lee Knopp

A decade has passed since Fairview-based author Brian Lee Knopp self-published Mayhem in Mayberry: Misadventures of a P.I. in Southern Appalachia. The acclaimed memoir chronicles the writer’s time as a licensed private investigator in Western North Carolina and the extreme lengths he went to get various jobs done. To celebrate the anniversary, he’s crafted a revised edition that, according to Knopp, “features a cover redesign, a new preface, a wonderful review by Charles Frazier, a bonus chapter with a story considered too dark to tell in the first edition — and many other surprises.” He’ll return to Malaprop’s on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., to read from the updated version and partake in a Q&A session facilitated by fellow local scribe Cecil Bothwell. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Image courtesy of Knopp
