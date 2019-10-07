Smart Bets: Casa de Coco

Coco Villa is ready for a rebrand. The Asheville-based fashion designer, performance artist and filmmaker is transforming SOMOS by CocoNuco into Casa De Coco, a name she hopes will more accurately represent her creations. The fresh start launches Thursday, Oct. 10, 6-9 p.m. at Revolve Studios with an eclectic evening that centers on Villa’s new collection, “A Conversation About Color,” and the debut of her film Cosa Buena, featuring a live score from local musicians Mike Johnson, Zack Kardon and Jack Victor. Other offerings include a Twister Polaroid photo booth led by Carlos Famania, a DJ set from DJ Malinali and art installations by Spoon & Hook, Palm + Pine, Half State, Casa de Coco and others. $5-10 suggested donation goes toward supporting the artists involved. revolveavl.org. Photo courtesy of Coco Villa
