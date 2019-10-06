Screen Scene: Local film news

The fifth annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Friday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 13, at seven screening venues throughout the Polk County town. Among the 64 selected films is Foster Boy, a narrative feature about a judge (Louis Gossett Jr.) who presides over a lawsuit that accuses a for-profit foster home agency of placing a child with a sex offender. The youth’s attorney is played by Matthew Modine. Ticket prices range from $10 for a screening of the true-crime documentary In Pursuit of Justice on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., to $20 day passes to a $95 all-inclusive VIP Pass. tryoninternationalfilmfestival.org
