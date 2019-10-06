Screen Scene: Local film news

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
TRYON ORDER: Matthew Modine, left, and Louis Gossett Jr. star in 'Foster Boy,' one of 64 selections playing at the annual Tryon International Film Festival. Photo by Jack L. Zeman

The fifth annual Tryon International Film Festival runs Friday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 13, at seven screening venues throughout the Polk County town. Among the 64 selected films is Foster Boy, a narrative feature about a judge (Louis Gossett Jr.) who presides over a lawsuit that accuses a for-profit foster home agency of placing a child with a sex offender. The youth’s attorney is played by Matthew Modine. Ticket prices range from $10 for a screening of the true-crime documentary In Pursuit of Justice on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., to $20 day passes to a $95 all-inclusive VIP Pass. tryoninternationalfilmfestival.org

