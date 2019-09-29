Screen Scene: Local film news

• There are two opportunities to see the 2018 documentary Paris to Pittsburgh, about U.S. citizens developing practical solutions to combat climate change, narrated by Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St., Hendersonville, will host a screening on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m., and Blue Ghost Brewing Co., 125 Underwood Road, Fletcher, will show the film on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Free to attend. paristopittsburgh.com

• The monthly Silent Sundays series continues at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., on Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., with a pair of adventure films. First up is the 14-minute short The Land Beyond the Sunset (1912), about a young boy who escapes his oppressive mother, goes on an outing in the country with a social welfare group and dreams of a place without worries. It will be followed by the feature-length 1924 adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the selections and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local multi-instrumentalist/composer Gabrielle Tee will provide a live, improvised piano score for each film. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com