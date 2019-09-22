Screen Scene: Local film news

• Orvis’ 50/50 On The Water Film Tour, a series of independent films “showcasing women on the water, enjoying time spent fishing with other women, with daughters, sons and husbands and in solitude,” makes its North Carolina debut at New Belgium Brewing Co., 21 Craven St., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and available online. All proceeds go to support coldwater conservation and education efforts across the state. 5050filmtour.myeventscenter.com

• The Manhattan Short Film Festival moves to Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., for its 22nd annual edition. The program consists of 10 finalists, representing the best short films culled from 1,250 submissions and 70 countries. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for the Best Film and Best Actor.

Two screenings of the complete 150-minute showcase will be offered daily, Friday, Sept. 27-Thursday, Oct. 3. Buncombe County Library patrons who present an active library card at Pack Memorial Library’s front desk will receive one free ticket to select shows. A limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis to the screenings on Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Regular admission rates apply to all shows and tickets may be purchased online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com