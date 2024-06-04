Four of a Kind: Sandra Bottinelli on the local visual arts scene

Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a recurring Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.

Sandra Bottinelli is an Asheville-based painter and co-owner of Modern Muse.

Xpress: Is there an upcoming visual arts event happening in Asheville that you’re looking forward to seeing?

I am looking forward to seeing Nabil El Jaouhari’s solo show, The Color of Air, at Mark Bettis Gallery [123 Roberts St.], on Saturday, June 8. [The show runs through Saturday, June 22.] I’ve always loved his work since I saw it for the first time a few years back. I find it innovative and highly unique, standing out from the crowd.

Outside of visual arts, what other upcoming local arts happening intrigues you?

I’m really looking forward to seeing [stand-up comic] Sebastian Maniscalco at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville on Saturday, July 13. I’ve only seen him online and enjoy his sarcastic, dry humor. Seeing him live should be even better.

What current project are you working on that you’re especially excited about?

I am currently working on a new technique with resin. I have been an oil painter for 30 years. Six months ago, I began to develop a process using resin along with oil and acrylic paints. The final works have turned out so beautifully that it has made me more than excited to continue in this direction, further developing my technique. These new works can be seen at my gallery, Modern Muse.