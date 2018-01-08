Smart Bets: Bryan E. Robinson

Anyone who’s tried to get a piece of writing published has dealt with rejection from those in positions of power, and the emotional fallout that comes from not immediately achieving one’s dreams. Bryan E. Robinson — a psychotherapist and author of 35 nonfiction books and two novels — combines those backgrounds in his latest work, Daily Writing Resilience: 365 Meditations & Inspirations for Writers, which he calls “the first daily meditation book and the only book on the craft of writing resiliency.” Robinson cites literary agents’ identification of perseverance as the key quality a writer needs to be successful (even more so than good writing). He presents his book in conversation with Sara Gruen, author of Water for Elephants and Ape House, at Malaprop’s on Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. Free. malaprops.com
