Smart Bets: Too Many Zooz

Hailing from New York City, Too Many Zooz has gone from busking in the metropolis’ subways to performing with Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards. Composed of Leo P. (baritone sax), Matt Doe (trumpet) and King of Sludge (percussion), the so-called “Brass House” band combines Afro-Cuban beats and jazz with electronic elements to form its own energetic sound. Song titles such as “Spocktopus” and “Tricerahops” accurately convey the group’s high-powered approach. On Saturday, Jan. 13, the trio returns to Asheville Music Hall, where it played on consecutive nights in July. The evening begins at 9:30 p.m. with an electro dub set from Asheville’s own Oso Rey. $18 advance/$22 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of the band
